One-on-One with Senator Bernie Sanders

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Universal health care, free tuition, and addressing the Coronavirus epidemic, the current front runner in the Democratic race for the White House, Senator Bernie Sanders discussed these issues in a one on one interview with Count on 2’s Octavia Mitchell.

Senator Bernie Sanders is riding a wave of victories. “I think we have an agenda that is speaking to the needs of working families. Many working families feel they have been ignored by the political establishment. We’re talking about raising minimum wage to a living wage, 15 bucks an hour, demanding the wealthy pay their full share of taxes, so we can make public colleges and universities tuition-free. We want to substantially increase funding for all HBCU’s and cancel all student debt in this country, and again health care, just a huge issue. We’ve got to join the rest of the industrialized world and guarantee health care to all people as a human right,” says Sanders.

When asked how he plans to pay for that? Sanders says, “At a time of massive income wealth inequality, three people on top have more wealth than the bottom half of American society. We’re going to demand the wealthy start paying their fair share of taxes and large corporations especially those who are paying zero in income taxes start paying their fair share of taxes.”

Senator Sanders says the three top issues his supporters in South Carolina have reached out to him about are health care, education, and housing. Sanders says, “There is a feeling here in many communities, low-income African American communities, they’re not getting the quality education they need. We’re going to triple funding for low-income Title One schools, so all kids in America get the quality education they need, regardless of their zip code, and the other area that I hear a lot about is housing, not only in South Carolina, but all over this country.”

Senator Sanders says the government is not doing enough to control the Coronavirus. “When you’re talking about the Coronavirus, you’re talking about an international issue. This is a global issue, and you have to have relations with countries all over the world with the World Health Organization, you can’t do it alone. We need to substantially increase funding for the National Institute of Health, Center for Disease Control and work with countries all over the world in getting a vaccine and controlling the epidemic,” Sanders says.

While revving up the crowds at campaign rallies and other events here in South Carolina, Senator Sanders is also looking ahead to Super Tuesday. He says, “We’re trying to bring people together around an agenda that works for all of us, not just the one percent, so bringing people together around raising the minimum wage, around health care for all, around combating climate change, that’s exactly what we intend to do.”