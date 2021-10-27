One-term incumbent faces ‘political outsider’ in District 12 City Council race

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Voters on James Island will decide whether they want to stick with an incumbent or switch it up with a ‘political outsider’.

Carol Jackson, who is currently serving her first term in the Charleston City Council, faces Caroline Parker for control of the District 12 seat, representing James Island.

Like many areas of the city, traffic congestion and flooding are major concerns and both candidates have plans to address them. Jackson served as a liaison for the Stormwater Management Regulations Manual writing task force and said she uses that information to advocate for better drainage plans in James Island neighborhoods. On her campaign website, Parker said she will be a ‘strong voice’ in the fight for resources to improve flooding and traffic.

Jackson touts herself as an effective city council member who has worked with colleagues at all levels to improve the quality of life for James Island residents. Jackson serves on the Board of Directors of the Palmetto Community Land Trust, the Revolving Loan Committee for Historic Charleston Foundation, and as an advisor to Lowcountry Local First.

“I want to be a two-way communicator with you! Citizen involvement is the key to our neighborhoods’ success. I will do my best to inform you, while asking your feedback and dialogue,” Jackson’s campaign website reads.

Parker is running on a “common sense” platform that priorities public safety and core government services.

“The calls to reallocate police funds, create $100 million for reparations, and promote Critical Race Theory in our schools, raise taxes and, council members voted to raise their salaries 15%. The madness must stop. Common sense must be restored” Parker’s campaign website reads.

Parker is referencing the City’s Special Commission on Equity, Inclusion, and Racial Reconciliation, a report which Jackson helped author. The report includes hundreds of changes across various aspects of the city ranging from criminal justice reform to youth education, community resources, and more. The special commission failed a City Council vote to become permanent in September. The full report can be viewed here.

Voters can visit the polls on Election Day or participate in absentee voting at the Charleston County Board of Elections in North Charleston now through Nov. 1.

More information on Carol Jackson’s campaign can be found here.

More information on Caroline Parker’s campaign can be found here.