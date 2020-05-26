Outbreak-related changes could mean record SC absentee votes

Your Local Election HQ

by: MEG KINNARD,

Posted: / Updated:

Voters fill out their ballots at a primary polling place, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Coronavirus-related changes to this year’s South Carolina primary elections, including universal absentee voting, mean elections officials are expecting a high volume of absentee ballots, and possibly a long wait for results.

On Monday, a federal judge temporarily nixed a policy requiring absentee voters to obtain the signature of a witness, saying that having to seek a witness increases the chance that a voter would contract or spread the coronavirus.

The order comes weeks after Gov. Henry McMaster signed a law allowing anyone to get an absentee ballot without an excuse for the June 9 primary.

Both provisions sunset after the primary and possible runoff elections two weeks later.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

Upload your senior photo!

News 2: Backyard Sports

TRENDING HEADLINES