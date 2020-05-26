Outbreak-related changes could mean record SC absentee votes

Voters fill out their ballots at a primary polling place, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Coronavirus-related changes to this year’s South Carolina primary elections, including universal absentee voting, mean elections officials are expecting a high volume of absentee ballots, and possibly a long wait for results.

On Monday, a federal judge temporarily nixed a policy requiring absentee voters to obtain the signature of a witness, saying that having to seek a witness increases the chance that a voter would contract or spread the coronavirus.

The order comes weeks after Gov. Henry McMaster signed a law allowing anyone to get an absentee ballot without an excuse for the June 9 primary.

Both provisions sunset after the primary and possible runoff elections two weeks later.