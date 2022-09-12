MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The midterm elections are fast-approaching, and Berkeley County needs your help working at polling locations.

With more than 90 precincts across the county, election officials said they need workers at all their poll sites for the upcoming November election.

Poll workers are paid, and election officials will try to find a location that is close to your home.

“It’s a civic duty,” said Rose Brown, Berkeley County Director of Voter Registration. “Even though you’re compensated for being a poll worker, a lot of people like working in the community, helping others enjoy the right to vote.”

You can expect to work about 14 hours on Election Day. The average pay for working at a polling location is about $160, including a training day.

Both Charleston and Dorchester counties are also looking for paid election workers.

You can apply to become a poll worker online. You can learn more by clicking: Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester County elections.

Election Day will take place on Tuesday, November 8th.