Phillip Pounds wins Isle of Palms mayoral race

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms City Council Member Phillip Pounds will be the island’s next mayor.

Pounds received more than 1,000 votes during Tuesday’s municipal election, beating out his opponent and fellow councilmember Ryan Buckhannon, who pulled more than 900 votes in a very tight race.

With the race too close to call Tuesday night, Charleston County election officials said 17 provisional ballots would determine whether the race would go to a recount or runoff election.

Staff with the Charleston County Board of Electionswresearched the 17 provisional ballots Wednesday, and the board met Thursday morning to determine which were valid and which were not. Nine of those 17 votes were included – Pounds was determined the winner with a total of 1,011 votes to Buckhannon’s 933.

“The record number of residents that showed up to support their candidate was record-breaking,” said Buckhannon after the announcement. “This election reminded us that EVERY voter matters and this election came down to one vote, literally, one vote that changed the direction of this campaign.”

Pounds moved to the island in 2010 and began serving on City Council in 2020.

Among his top priorities are fostering a sense of community, increasing transparency, and building relationships with business owners on the island as well as neighboring communities.