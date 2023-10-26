(WCBD) — Now that you’ve heard the six candidates for Charleston mayor debate some of the biggest issues facing the city, we want to know who you think had the best showing.

Did incumbent Mayor John Tecklenburg win your support for a third term or did one of his challengers — William Cogswell, Mika Gadsden, Debra Gammons, Clay Middleton, and Peter Shahid — convince you to send them to City Hall?

The real vote happens when Charleston city residents head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The early voting period opened on Oct. 23 and goes until Nov. 3. Click here for more information on where you can cast your ballot early.