CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)-The race for Charleston mayor has come down its final days after months of campaigning by the candidates.

Thursday night’s runoff debate saw heated exchanges between William Cogswell and John Tecklenburg as the pair battled over the some of the toughest issues facing the city.

Now, we want to know who you think had the best showing.

Did Tecklenburg win your support for a third term or did Cogswell convince you to send him to City Hall?

Having trouble viewing the poll? Click here.

Voting closes at midnight. Check back to see the latest results from this unscientific poll.

The real vote happens when Charlestonians head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 21 to choose who they want to lead the city into the future. You can find more information on runoff elections happening in Charleston County here.