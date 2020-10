Democratic Presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump speaking during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON,SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden faced off for the final time before election day in the second presidential debate.

With just under two weeks until election day and millions of absentee votes already cast, the candidates made final efforts to energize their bases and secure the support of undecided voters.