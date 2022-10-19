(WCBD) — Now that you’ve heard the two major party candidates for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District seat debate some of the biggest issues of the 2022 campaign, we want to know who you think had the best showing.

Did incumbent Rep. Nancy Mace win your support for a second term or did Democratic challenger Dr. Annie Andrews convince you to send her to Washington?

Having trouble viewing the poll? Click here.

Check back over the next few days to see the latest results from this unscientific debate poll.

The real vote happens when SC01 voters head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8. To learn more about other races where you live and to find information about early voting, please click here.