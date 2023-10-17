CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Six candidates vying to become the next Charleston mayor will soon meet on the debate stage. But before we hear from the candidates, we want to hear from you.

Of the following topics, which do you feel is the most important issue that the next mayor must address if elected in November?

Incumbent Mayor John Tecklenburg and five challengers – William Cogswell, Mika Gadsden, Debra Gammons, Clay Middleton, and Peter Shahid – will address issues that matter to you during a News 2 prime-time debate airing live on Thursday, October 26 at 8:00 p.m. and streaming online at counton2.com.