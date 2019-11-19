Polls open in Charleston mayoral runoff election

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Voters in the City of Charleston are heading back to the polls on Tuesday to elect the city’s new mayor after neither candidate received at least 50% of votes during the November 5th general election.

During that election, incumbent Mayor John Tecklenburg earned 48% of votes while challenger, long time council member Mike Seekings got 34 percent.

Both candidates spoke to News 2 the day before the runoff and said they want to tackle issues that matter to you, like flooding.

“For the first time, the city, under my leadership, passed a comprehensive strategy to address drainage and flooding to include the infrastructure, the resources to pay for it, and the expertise to governess, or the rules of the road for any future development that occurs,” said Mayor Tecklenburg.

“Flooding is something we’ve got to address yesterday, and we need to have a plan to put it in place and we just haven’t done that, let’s get a plan in place- let’s engage the experts out there,” said Councilman Seekings.

Polls in Tuesday’s runoff election opened at 7:00 a.m. and will remain open until 7:00 p.m.