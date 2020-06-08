Precinct changes announced for some Charleston County voters ahead of Tuesday’s primary

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Polling locations have changed for some voters in Mount Pleasant, West Ashley and James Island ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

State and local election officials say the coronavirus pandemic left them with many unfilled positions for poll managers and site workers for the June 2020 primary.

For that reason, some polling locations have been combined to ensure a smooth election day. Many voters have also opted to receive absentee ballots over fears of spreading the coronavirus.

Below, you will find a list of precinct changes:

St. Andrews 7 and 16 – if you previously voted at St. Mark United Methodist Church, your polling location for the June 9, 2020, election is Stono Park Elementary at 1699 Garden Street.

St. Andrews 11, 12, 13, and 21 – if you previously voted at Northridge Baptist, your polling location for June 9th will be at the Masonic Center located at 1285 Orange Grove Road.

St. Andrews 28 and 37 – if you previously voted at Grace on the Ashley, your polling location for June 9th will be West Ashley High School located at 4060 Wildcat Boulevard.

James Island 8A, 8B, and 9 – if you previously voted at St. James Church, your polling location for June 9th will be Ft. Johnson Baptist Church located at 1473 Camp Road.

Mount Pleasant 13 or 14 – Election officials made a last-minute change for your precincts. if you previously voted at the Palms of Mount Pleasant (13) or Sweetgrass Village (14), your polling location for June 9th will be Trident Academy located at 1455 Wakendaw Road.

Mount Pleasant 17 and 25 – if you previously voted at Seacoast, your polling location for June 9th will be Belle Hall Elementary located at 385 Egypt Road.

Mount Pleasant 31 and 34 – if you previously voted at Greater Goodwill AME, your polling location for June 9th will be Jennie Moore Elementary located at 2725 Bulrush Basket Lane.

Mount Pleasant 38 and 39 – if you previously voted at Palmetto Presbyterian, your polling location for June 9th will be Wando High School located at 1000 Warrior Way.

If you are unsure of your precinct or polling location, you can confirm your information at scvotes.org or follow this link to see locations.

Anyone who experiences an issue at the polls can call the Voter Protection Hotline at 1-855-785-0222.