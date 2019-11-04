Preparing for Election Day: What you need to know and what to bring

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Voters across the Lowcountry will head to the polls on Tuesday to select their new elected officials during the 2019 General Election.

Polls will open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on November 5th. Remember, if you are in line by 7:00 p.m., you can still vote after polls close.

Before showing up to vote, remember to bring a photo ID and your voter registration.

Each precinct will have its own respected location on Election Day. To find the location closest to you, follow the link here.

Locations will be listed under the general category on the home screen.

Leave those shirts and stickers at home! You cannot wear any campaign gear to polling locations.

