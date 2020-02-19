President Trump to hold event in North Charleston ahead of Democratic primary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – President Donald Trump will make an appearance in North Charleston a day before South Carolina’s First in the South Democratic Primary.

Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews that he would hold an event in the state next week, “maybe the day before,” but did not announce a location.

It was later announced he will appear at the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, February 28th at 7:00 p.m.

For tickets, you can head to President Trump’s campaign website.

The president will not appear on ballots during South Carolina’s presidential primary after state Republican Party officials decided not to hold a Republican primary last year.

Voters will head to the polls to vote for their candidate of choice in the “First in the South” primary on February 29th.