CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar will be making another appearance in the Lowcountry.

Sen. Klobuchar will host a public rally at Founders Hall in Charles Towne Landing on Wednesday, February 26.

During the rally, she will share her optimistic economic agenda and plans to build a strong coalition to win big in 2020.

Doors will open at 11:00 AM.

The rally will last from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM.