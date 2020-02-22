Live Now
Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will hold a rally in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will be making a visit to the Lowcountry ahead of the South Carolina Democratic Primary next week.

Senator Sanders will hold a rally in North Charleston on Wednesday, February 26 at the Charleston Area Convention Center.

His campaign says that in order to win the election, “it’s going to take a massive grassroots movement of working people willing to come together and fight for change.”

The event is free to the public and starts at 11:30 AM.

