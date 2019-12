COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker plans to make it official in South Carolina this weekend.

Booker will make a return visit to South Carolina for a meet and greet in Columbia where he will hold a conversation focused on issues impacting African American men.

It will take place on Sunday, December 1 on 836 Kilbourne Road at around 6:30 PM.

Booker will also officially file for the South Carolina primary during the event.