WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A presidential candidate will be in the Lowcountry this weekend.

Senator Cory Booker will hold a town hall with State Senator Margie Bright Matthews.

The town hall will be held at the Colleton Civic Center on Saturday, January 4 at 10:30 AM.

Senator Booker will discuss the greatest challenges facing the country and voters in South Carolina.

The South Carolina Primary is February 29.