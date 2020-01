CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Presidential candidate Deval Patrick will make a trip to the Lowcountry.

Patrick will attend the Berkeley County Democratic Party Blue Moon Gala on Saturday, January 25.

On Sunday, January 26, he will attend church services at both Royal Missionary Baptist Church and Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church.

He will wrap up his trip with the Charleston House Party that is being hosted by Phil Noble.