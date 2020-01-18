Presidential candidate Joe Biden visits the Lowcountry ahead of Democratic Primary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Vice President Joe Biden will be making some stops in the Lowcountry.

He will be at the Dorchester Habitat for Humanity on Saturday, January 18 with State Senator Marlon Kimpson and State Representative Marvin Pendarvis.

His campaign will make other stops in the Lowcountry as part of Biden’s Four-day “South Carolina Soul of the Nation” bus tour.

Senator Biden will attend events in Orangeburg and Columbia before joining the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. event at the South Carolina Statehouse on Monday, January 20.

South Carolina’s “First in the South” Democratic Primary is scheduled for Saturday, February 29.