NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Self-help author and Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson is making campaign stops in South Carolina this week.

According to her team, Williamson will visit a North Charleston community center on Tuesday to meet with voters, activists, party officials, religious leaders, and state representatives.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. at Alfred Williams Community Center.

“South Carolina is now even more important to the primary season than ever before, incubating the conversations that will dominate the presidential primary,” Williamson said in a statement. “I look forward to speaking with the people of South Carolina about my ideas for a new beginning in this country, for ourselves and for our children.”

Williamson, a prominent progressive who ran for president in 2020, announced her second bid for president in a Feb. 23 interview with the Medill News Service. She is the first Democrat to formally challenge President Biden who has not announced his own plans, but is expected to run for reelection.

The candidate will also meet with voters in Columbia, West Columbia, Florence, and Lancaster during her week-long visit to the Palmetto State.