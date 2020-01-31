‘Primary’ concerns for Lowcountry Democrats

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – Democratic citizens of the Lowcountry are concerned that with the lack of a Republican primary—some may take it upon themselves to cast a vote of a lesser Democratic nominee to sway the candidate chosen to represent the caucus.

Isaac Cramer, the Project Manager with the Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration says with an open primary in the state, there’s no way to tell.

By law in South Carolina, we do not register by party- so any voter can choose to go in whichever primary they would like but they’re only supposed to vote in one primary on that one day. So, in this election, we’ll have one primary – Republican voters could, we wouldn’t know that information from a specific individual Isaac Cramer Project Manager, Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration

And while Individuals have expressed their concerns to News 2, Colleen Condon the Chair of the Charleston Democratic Party says there’s nothing to suggest it’s happened in the past— further assuming that it won’t happen this year.

Going on to say, all are welcome to vote on February 29th.

I don’t think it’s that big of a deal for us to have open primaries and I just hope that it really just encourages more people to take a look at good candidates … If you don’t support President Trump and you don’t want him to be your next president, please come vote in our primary, we welcome you Colleen Condon, Charleston Democratic Party Chair

Today is the last day to register to vote in the Democratic Primaries. Although in-person registration has closed, you can still register until 11:59:59 online.

