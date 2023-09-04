CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three lawmakers from the Lowcountry are vying to fill a seat left vacant in the state senate as a special election draws near.

State Representatives Deon Tedder, JA Moore, and Wendell Gilliard are all running to take over for former State Senator Marlon Kimpson who served South Carolina Senate District 42 for years.

Kimpson left the office nearly a year early for a role in President Joe Biden’s administration to serve on the Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations.

A special election for SC Senate District 42 will take place on Tuesday. The district encompasses portions of Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties.

South Carolina Senate District 42

Early voting for the primary race began on August 21 and ended Friday.

Voters will head to their polling locations to choose which of the three candidates they want to see on the ballot against Republican Rosa Kay during the November 7th election.

Each of the three Democratic candidates has spent months campaigning across the district hoping to collect needed votes to avoid a primary runoff; however, if there is not a clear winner after polls close on Tuesday evening, a runoff will take place September 19th.

Polls open will be open Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. for the Senate District 42 constituents. To find your polling place, please click here.