Primary runoff election for a few Lowcountry counties; polls open up at 7 a.m.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tuesday is another Election Day for a few of the counties in the Lowcountry.
The runoff election will have polls opening up at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning for only 23 of the state’s counties.
On today’s ballots you will see:
House District 99 (R)
- Mark Smith and David Herndon
House District 109 (D)
- Elder James Johnson and Deon Tedder
House District 115 (D)
- Carol Tempel and Spencer Wetmore
Senate District 39 (D)
- Vernon Stephens and Cindy Evans
Charleston City Council District 3 (D)
- Rob Wehrman and Jesse Williams
Polls will be opened from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
To find your polling place, click here.