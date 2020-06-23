Primary runoff election for a few Lowcountry counties; polls open up at 7 a.m.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tuesday is another Election Day for a few of the counties in the Lowcountry.

The runoff election will have polls opening up at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning for only 23 of the state’s counties.

On today’s ballots you will see:

House District 99 (R)

Mark Smith and David Herndon

House District 109 (D)

Elder James Johnson and Deon Tedder

House District 115 (D)

Carol Tempel and Spencer Wetmore

Senate District 39 (D)

Vernon Stephens and Cindy Evans

Charleston City Council District 3 (D)

Rob Wehrman and Jesse Williams

Polls will be opened from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To find your polling place, click here.