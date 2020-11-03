Problems at the polls? Who you should contact

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A massive turnout is expected on Election Day as people rush to cast their ballot in local and national races.

If you run into any problems at the polls, including machine issues, long lines, intimidation, or other issues, you should first contact the poll manager. State election officials say poll managers may be able to quickly resolve the issue.

If the poll managers are unable to help, or if the issue or complaint is regarding some other aspect of the election, voters should contact their county elections office.

A nonpartisan hotline is now live for voters in South Carolina who have voting-related questions or want to report problems they experience or witness at the polls. Simply call 866-OUR-VOTE (1-866-687-8683) for assistance.

