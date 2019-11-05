Rain or Shine: Weather will impact Voter Turnout

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The weather impacts us every day, so why would Election Day be any different?

On average, weather impacts voter turnout by roughly 20 percent. A 2007 study published in Journal of Politics looked at voter turnout between 1948 and 2000 and compared the data to weather records for the matching area.

The result: Not only will messy weather impact people’s ability to get out and vote, it will also impact their want to vote – and which party they might vote for.

Non-presidential years tend to yield a lower voter turnout, but weather can also impact the number of people who vote during a general election. After looking at thousands of voting areas, the study found that for every inch of rain that fell during the voting hours, turnout decreased by 1 percent.

Snow has a similar impact, for every inch of snow that fell, voter turnout decreased by 0.5 a percent.

Our local forecast calls for light to moderate scattered showers; rain should not amount to much. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 70s, just above normal for this time of year.

