Rate of rejected SC ballots without signatures drops in 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Absentee ballots in South Carolina were turned in without required signatures at a lower rate in the 2020 election than the presidential election four years ago.

An analysis by The State newspaper showed about 0.7% of mailed-in ballots lacked witness signatures this election.

In 2016, about 1.2% lacked the signature. South Carolina’s requirement that a witness sign a mailed-in ballot was overturned by a federal judge, but her ruling was eventually overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Election officials say that a well-publicized fight might have helped reduce the rate of rejected ballots because more voters became aware of the requirements.

South Carolina allowed anyone to vote absentee by mail this year because of COVID-19.