RECAP: 1st Congressional District Debate between Joe Cunningham and Nancy Mace

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Hundreds tuned into a virtual debate between Democrat Congressman Joe Cunningham and Republican challenger State Representative Nancy Mace on Monday night.

A number of hot topics were discussed that ignited heated conversations. between the two. The moderators asked about climate change and flooding, offshore drilling, race relations, taxes, healthcare issues and more.

On the issue of climate change and flooding, Mace commented, “My opponent is going to tell you that I’m a ‘climate denier’ and that’s dishonest. My opponent is going to say the science is settled on this. Well, the science is never settled.”

“I’m gonna say what my opponent Nancy Mace won’t say; I believe in science,” responded Cunningham.





The candidates did hit a few scuffles along the way as they brought up sensitive subjects to strike a chord with each other. One issue that the two do agree on is offshore drilling.

“There’s a lot of things that we can disagree on, but protecting our environment, our shoreline, our beaches…it’s our way of life down here,” said Cunningham.”

Cunningham says he drafted a bipartisan bill to ban oil drilling and seismic testing off the Atlantic and Pacific coasts that passed in 2019.

Mace, a Lowcountry native, says she is also passionate about protecting South Carolina’s coast from offshore drilling but does not support Cunningham’s bill because she claims it is not actually bipartisan.

“What he’s not going to tell you is that this bill is not bipartisan and not a single member of South Carolina’s delegation voted for it,” she said.

Both Mace and Cunningham say they love the Lowcountry and want to serve it’s people and the state to the best of their ability; especially during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

To stay in the loop with the latest coverage, click here for Your Local Election Headquarters.

YOU CAN WATCH THE FULL DEBATE HERE: