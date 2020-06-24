Recount expected in race to fill US House District 115

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – No winner was selected during Tuesday’s runoff election for US House District 115.

Democratic candidates Carol Tempel and Spencer Wetmore vied for the seat during the South Carolina primary election on June 9th and faced off again during the runoff as they hoped to fill the seat left vacant by now-US Attorney Peter McCoy.

Wetmore received 50% of the vote while Temple received 49%, but a recount is now expected.

The South Carolina Election Commission will certify the results on Friday and the recount will begin immediately after – it’s expected to last several hours.

Once complete, the state must again certify the votes and a winner will be declared.

This sets up two races for the same seat. The unexpired seat, left vacant by McCoy, is to fill the spot until a special election can be held in August when a Republican candidate will run against the winner.

The winner of that special election will fill the seat until November’s General Election.