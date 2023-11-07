NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Former North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess has won the North Charleston mayoral race, becoming the first Black person elected to lead the city.

Unofficial results from the South Carolina Election Commission show Burgess defeated nine fellow candidates on Tuesday.

Burgess joined the North Charleston Police Department in 1989 and rose through the ranks. He was appointed chief in 2018 after taking over for Eddie Driggers when he became special assistant to the mayor.

Burgess touted himself as a “man of the people” throughout his campaign, emphasizing the community relationships he built while serving as police chief. He campaigned on addressing public safety concerns, improving infrastructure, and enhancing quality of life for all North Charlestonians.

He becomes the city’s first new mayor in 30 years, replacing longtime Mayor Keith Summey, who has been serving as North Charleston’s leader since 1994. Summey announced he would not seek reelection earlier this year.

Governor Henry McMaster congratulated Burgess on X (formerly Twitter) Tuesday night.

“Congratulations to my good friend Reggie Burgess the Mayor-elect of North Charleston,” McMaster wrote. “Things work out the way they are supposed to for great people.”