NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Representative James Clyburn earned his party’s nomination to continue representing South Carolina’s 6th Congressional District during Tuesday’s statewide primary.

Rep. Clyburn has been representing SC-06 since 1993. He was selected to serve as House Majority Whip from 2007 until 2011, and again when the 116th Congress convened in January 2019.

The top Democrat from South Carolina was born and raised in Sumter and graduated from high school in Camden. He went on to attend college at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.

He first became involved in politics during the Charleston Hospital Strike in 1969 and played a role in the election of St. Julian Devine, who went on to become to first African American to hold a seat on the Charleston City Council.

Clyburn has held a lot of sway in both South Carolina and U.S. politics. He is regarded as a top reason for the election of President Joe Biden after helping the former Vice President win the state of South Carolina during the 2020 presidential primary.

Republican lawmakers redrew congressional districts to represent what they said were new population counts according to census data. The new map for SC-06 now includes more voters in the North Charleston and Charleston metropolitan areas and leaves out large portions of Berkeley, Colleton, and northern Charleston Counties, moving those voters into SC-01 territory.

Clyburn faced two challengers during the SC primary – Democrat Michael Addison and Gregg Dixon. He will campaign to keep his seat on SC-06 against a Republican in the November 8, 2022 election.