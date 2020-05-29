Rep. Cunningham discusses absentee voting in SC after pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry Representative Joe Cunningham is weighing in on changes made the absentee voting in South Carolina ahead of the June primaries.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, all voters are qualified to vote absentee in the June 9th statewide primaries by choosing reason 18 – state of emergency on the application.

Rep. Cunningham spoke to News 2 about the election process in the country and said we’re long overdue for changes to the system.

“People shouldn’t have to make a decision of keeping themselves safe and healthy or exercising their constitutional right to vote, and that’s the decision that our government has put at the feet of our constituents and South Carolinians in the face of this pandemic,” he said.

Cunningham went on to say, “If you are allowed to vote, you should be able to get a mail in ballot with ease and submit that and have your vote counted.”

If you would like to vote in-person on June 9th, you can still do so at your voting precinct.

The State Election Commission says polls are taking extra precautions to ensure social distancing at the polls.