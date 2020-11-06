Rep. Cunningham thanks supporters, offers support to Nancy Mace in SC01 concession speech

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Congressman Joe Cunningham conceded to Republican Nancy Mace in the race for South Carolina’s first Congressional district.

“Just a few minutes ago, I called Nancy Mace to offer my support and congratulate her on her victory. She’s now my Representative for the Lowcountry, and I am rooting for her success.”

During a press conference on the steps of the United States Custom House in downtown Charleston on Friday, Rep. Cunningham thanked his wife, Amanda, and their child, Boone, for their support.

“To my son, Boone, leaving you for days at a time to go to Washington was the hardest part of my job,” he said. “But I left every single time knowing that I was creating a better world for you and for the next generation.”

He went on to thank his Congressional and campaign staff, volunteers and supporters “I am so incredibly thankful that you trusted me and believed in me. I think the coalition that we created – people from both parties, or no party at all – from all backgrounds and every stretch this beautiful district represents a vision of a better south for all of our citizens.”

He noted this was not the outcome his campaign hoped for, but while this was one of the closest races in recent history, he said “I feel we can take solace in the fact that our country is on the right track to elect a good and decent man to lead us.”

In his two final months to serve the district, Cunningham vowed to serve the district “with every fiber” of his being until his time is up. “To the people of the Lowcountry, my office is open, we are working, and we will continue to be here for you if you need anything at all.”

He said his team will do anything and everything to assist Representative-elect Nancy Mace in her transition and said his door is always open to ensure she has every tool necessary to get things done for the Lowcountry.

Rep. Cunningham was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018 after beating opponent Katie Arrington in a tight race.

He first announced his candidacy for the United States House of Representatives in July of 2017. He was expected to face incumbent Mark Sanford, but the former South Carolina governor was defeated by Arrington in the Republican primary.

During his time in Congress, Rep. Cunningham’s priorities have included reinstating the ban on offshore drilling off the Atlantic coast, infrastructure investment, protecting and creating Lowcountry jobs, combating climate change and lowering the cost of health care and prescription drugs.

Following his concession, Mace released a statement thanking Joe Cunningham for his service to the district.

“Thank you, Congressman Cunningham, to your service to the state. The Lowcountry thanks you. I thank you. Our team looks forward to working with your qualified team to best serve the Lowcountry. I am grateful for your dedication to serving the constituents of SC01,” she said.

Votes are expected to be certified on Friday.