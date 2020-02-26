Rep. James Clyburn to officially endorse Democratic presidential candidate in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Congressman James Clyburn will officially endorse a Democratic candidate in the race for the White House on Wednesday.

The Lowcountry Representative is expected to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden.

Clyburn says he has known who he wants to back for some time, but promised the DNC and others that he would wait until after Tuesday night’s Democratic debate which happened at the Gaillard Center in downtown Charleston.

He is expected to announce that endorsement during a press conference at Trident Technical College at 9:15 a.m.