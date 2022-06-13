SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Congresswoman Nancy Mace held a rally Sunday night with former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley just days before the South Carolina Primary.

During her rally, which took place at Hall’s Chophouse in Nexton, Rep. Mace urged supporters to get out and vote as she works to hold onto South Carolina First Congressional District against opponent Katie Arrington.

“The most important thing is getting out and voting on Tuesday. I mean, the polls open at 7 a.m. and they shut down at 7 p.m. and we want people to turn out and vote … the only poll that matters is on Election Day. We just need people to get out and vote,” she said.

Former South Carolina Governor and United States ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, attended the rally to show her support for Mace’s re-election campaign.

“It was amazing to have her here today. She endorsed us in the 2020 election cycle and here we are in 2022 for our first re-election. It’s been a pretty amazing experience,” said Mace. “She’s been a good friend, she gives good advice, she’s a great leader, not only for the Lowcountry, for the state of South Carolina and our nation, quite frankly, here and around the world.”

Supporters like Rebecca O’Brien said they are voting for Mace because she seems more genuine than her opponent, Katie Arrington, who lost the district to Democrat Joe Cunningham 2018.

“I think Nancy Mace is much more professional. She comes across so much better, just personally for us,” said O’Brien. “She just seems more real.”

And with inflation increasing prices on everyday items, many at Sunday’s rally believe Rep. Mace can change that.

“She will do what she’s going to do 100 percent,” said Mace supporter, Brian Christensen.

Rep. Mace said she is feeling optimistic as Tuesday’s statewide primary approaches.

“We’re working really hard to bring it home and I expect us to win by on Tuesday night,” she said. “And for anyone who wants to join us, we’ll be at Patriot’s Point on the 18th hole on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.”

Polls for the state primary election will open Tuesday morning at 7:00 a.m. and stay open until 7:00 p.m.