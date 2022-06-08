CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Representative Nancy Mace has earned another top endorsement just days before the June 14 primary election.

State Senator Larry Grooms, who represents areas in Charleston and Berkeley counties, said he believes the incumbent Congresswoman is the right person to continue leading South Carolina’s First Congressional District.

“The Lowcountry needs true conservatives who can win,” said Sen. Grooms (R-Berkeley County). “Conservative watchdog groups give Nancy an A+ rating in her first year. Not only that but Nancy also won this seat back for Republicans after her opponent lost it to a Democrat for the first time in 40 years. We can count on Nancy to keep this seat in Republican hands.”

Rep. Mace also earned endorsements from Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring and Mick Mulvaney, former White House Chief of Staff for Donald Trump, this week.

She will face Katie Arrington, who lost the seat to Democrat Joe Cunningham in the November 2018 election, during Tuesday’s statewide primary.

“Senator Larry Grooms represents my hometown and many of my family and friends. He’s a conservative leader who works hard to make the Lowcountry a better place,” said Rep. Mace. “His leadership in the state house has greatly benefited the area I grew up in, and I’m grateful for his support. I look forward to continue to work with Senator Grooms to continue to make the Lowcountry a very special place.”