MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – WCBD News 2 will host the first debate between the two candidates vying for South Carolina’s First Congressional District as the November general election quickly approaches.

Incumbent Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R) and Dr. Annie Andrews (D) will discuss important issues impacting Lowcountry voters when they face off in a televised debate on October 19.

Mace has represented SC01 since winning the district back from Democrat Joe Cunningham during the 2020 election. The incumbent representative again won her party’s nomination in a bid to keep the seat against Trump-backed candidate Katie Arrington during the state’s primary in June.

Dr. Annie Andrews, a local pediatrician, announced her intent to run against Mace in November 2021. Andrews is an Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the Medical University of South Carolina and has practiced medicine in Charleston for over a decade.

That debate will air live at 8:00 p.m. on News 2, followed by a post-debate show on counton2.com. WCBD-TV’s Carolyn Murray and WSAV-TV’s Ben Senger will moderate.