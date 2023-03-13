NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State Representative Marvin Pendarvis will not run for mayor of North Charleston, the politician from the Lowcountry has decided.

Pendarvis, who currently represents House District 113, previously said he was considering a run for the mayor’s office amid rumors that longtime North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey may not seek reelection.

Just days after Summey made his decision official, Pendarvis said he instead felt compelled to continue serving the community at the State House.

“I didn’t know what to expect when I made my consideration public and I was truly humbled and grateful for the response I received,” State Rep. Pendarvis said of his potential mayoral run.

Pendarvis went on to say, “North Charleston is my home. I was born and raised here and I’m raising my own family here now. I care deeply about this community that has given so much to me throughout my life. I think our best days are still ahead of us and we can reach them by improving the quality of life in our city through more educational and economic opportunities and a renewed effort to keep our neighborhoods safe.”

Pendarvis said he looks forward to working with the next leader of North Charleston to ensure the city’s vision for a better future becomes a reality.