Rep. Steve Scalise campaigns for Nancy Mace in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The race for South Carolina’s first congressional district is heating up.

We’re just 67 days away from the November 2020 General Election, and while the focus for many will be the race for the White House, another local race is getting a lot of attention.

Rep. Nancy Mace will face off against incumbent Joe Cunningham for SC01 in the November election.

US Rep. Steve Scalise made a stop in the Lowcountry this week to help campaign for Mace.

You may remember Rep. Scalise from the June 2017 shooting at a Congressional baseball game. The Louisiana Representative and three others were shot and wounded by James Hodgkinson, after he opened fire during the Republican team’s practice.

Both Reps. Mace and Scalise made a stop at Eli’s Table where that met with News 2’s Brad Franko for an interview.

The House minority whip said South Carolina is a lot like his home state, and that is why this race is important.

“Ultimately, we have a lot of the same values. Those conservative values that are important – we respect and defend life, we care about our neighbors, we want to see a thriving, healthy economy, and we want safety and security in our neighborhoods. All of those things are at stake in this election,” he said.

Rep. Scalise said the Cunningham/Mace battle is one of the top races in the House nationally.