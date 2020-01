CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State Representative Joe Cunningham will be in the Lowcountry this weekend to answer your questions.

He will host a town hall on Saturday, January 11 from 10:30 until 11:30 at the Charleston County Public Library.

Doors open at 10:15 AM.

The event is open to the public and people are asked to share their concerns and ideas with Representative Cunningham.