Republican announces intent to run against Rep. Nancy Mace for SC01 seat

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Republican Lynz Piper-Loomis will challenge incumbent Rep. Nancy Mace in the race for South Carolina’s First Congressional District.

Piper-Loomis announced her bid during an event on Monday at White Point Garden in downtown Charleston. She’ll stop at another campaign announcement event at Waterfront Park in the afternoon.

“I am running for Congress as a constitutional conservative who is concerned about the liberties and the voice of the people of this district,” she said. “I am passionate about working with the people of this great district to cultivate unity. Together we will serve to build up this district and this nation, and we will leave no person or generation behind.”

In a press release, Piper-Loomis’ team described her as a visionary leader who provides strategic insights to empower others to achieve their goals.

They say her unique insights provide tactical solutions for those desiring to offer their most effective contribution to the world.

Piper-Loomis and her husband, Retired Master Sargent, Jeremy Loomis, have been married for 16 years and have two daughters, 18 and 14 years of age.

She said, “being an active-duty military wife and caregiver to a combat veteran inspired (her) to begin advocating for veterans and caregivers.”