NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Republican Duke Buckner has earned his party’s support in the race for U.S. House District 6.

The attorney and former educator defeated challenger A. Sonia Morris during Tuesday’s statewide primary. He will face incumbent Congressman James Clyburn during the November 8, 2022, General Election.

A native of Walterboro, South Carolina, Buckner graduated from Walterboro High School in 1990 and went on to earn a degree from both the University of South Carolina with a degree in English Education in 1994 and Nova Southeastern University Shepard Broad Law Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.