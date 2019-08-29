Republican National Convention: Bus tour makes stop in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Can you believe it? We’re one year away from the Republican National Convention.

In recognition and celebration of the one year countdown to the Republican National Convention, Marcia Lee Kelly, CEO of the Republican National Convention, and Toni Anne Dashiell, Chairwoman of the Committee on Arrangements, are excited to be joined by elected officials, community leaders and the public on a three-day, six-city “Carolinas Kick-Off Tour” across the great states of North Carolina and South Carolina.

Along the tour, communities will learn more about the exciting year ahead and have an opportunity to sign up to be a volunteer at the Convention next August.

This year is the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment, providing women the right to vote. One of the many themes of this tour is highlighting and celebrating the importance of women to the process. This is the first year that the convention is being run by an all-female senior staff and we are excited to highlight community leaders, elected officials, and activists who also play a major role in this convention.

Some of the additional points that will be highlighted during this tour are listed below:

● Recruit 8,000 Volunteers:​ We look forward to welcoming men, women, and children from all over North and South Carolina in pursuit of a common goal – showcasing the Queen City and the Carolinas and all they have to offer.

● Support the Local Economy:​ This historic event will generate an economic boom for the Carolinas.

● Provide Exceptional Service:​ We are excited to encourage the public to get involved in an exciting, historic event.