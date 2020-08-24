Nikki Haley, Sen. Scott to speak during Monday night’s Republican National Convention kick-off

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Day one of the Republican National Convention kicks off Monday following the Democratic National Convention last week.

Former South Carolina governor and ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, is among the list of speakers for Monday night’s event.

Also speaking during on night one of the convention include U.S. Senator Tim Scott, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, and the president’s son Donald Trump Jr.

It has also been learned that President Donald Trump will speak every night of the RNC. He will officially accept the party’s nomination on Thursday.

It is not clear whether the president’s messages will be in-person, remote, or pre-recorded. A senior adviser to the Trump campaign laid out what to expect this week.

“We’re going to see a very optimistic and upbeat convention this week from President Trump and our Republican allies, and actually from out Democratic and Independent allies as well,” said Jason Miller the Senior Adviser of the Trump campaign. “We’re going to talk about the ‘American Story,’ but all the accomplishments that we’ve had over the last four years with President Trump and what the president’s second term vision is going to look like”

Miller also said the convention will change the perception of what “the media tries to tell of what a Trump supporter looks like.”

Monday, the president will visit Henderson County, North Carolina.

He will tour “Flavor First Growers and Packers” in Mills River. He is then expected to speak about the Coronavirus food assistance program for farmers and families.

The president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, will be with her father during today’s trip to North Carolina.