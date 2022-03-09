MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry realtor is entering the race for South Carolina House District 110.

Tom Hartnett Jr. (R) is a Mount Pleasant resident, realtor, and appraiser. He announced his candidacy Wednesday, setting the following goals:

Being accessible/responsive to constituents

Being consistent in attendance during legislative sessions

Defending individual liberties including the Second Amendment, medical freedom, and religious freedom

Protecting the rights of the unborn

Working to ensure that the Lowcountry receives their share of state infrastructure dollars

House District 110 encompasses parts of South Mount Pleasant and the peninsula. It has been held by William Cogswell Jr. (R) since 2016.