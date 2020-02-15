Republicans could vote in South Carolina Democratic Primary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Democratic Primary is just a few weeks away and while Republicans don’t have a race to vote in, there are some who still plan on casting a ballot.

South Carolina has an open primary, which allows eligible voters to cast ballots in either party’s primary.

Some conservative groups are using this to their advantage by voting for candidates that they believe will help them win in November.

State Senator Marlon Kimpson says that this is a plan to keep Joe Biden from winning the nomination.

“They are trying to interfere with this election to choose the weakest candidate because they know without cheating, Donald Trump will not be reelected.” Senator Marlon Kimpson, (D) – SC 42nd District

It’s important to know that no party leaders in the state are endorsing this effort and it is unclear how many people will actually participate in this way on Election Day.