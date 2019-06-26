Results are in for Berkeley County special election

Berkeley County, SC – Voters in Berkeley County filled the open County Council seat in a special election this week.

The results are in that vacant seat on the Berkeley County Council. Voters picked Phillip Obie II, the Republican whom claimed 66% of the votes. The Democrat, Tory Liferidge, took home 33% of the votes.

In all 1,075 votes were cast in the special election. There are 16,255 registered voters in the that district.

The special election is to fill the spot opened on Berkeley County Council after former Councilman Ken Gunn died from lung cancer in February.

The district is made up of Pimlico, Spring Grove Plantation, Foxbank Plantation, and Goose Creek.