SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Retired Charleston Fire Chief Richard Waring IV announced his bid for Summerville Town Council Wednesday.

“Summerville is a special place which I have had the privilege to call home my entire life. I have spent my career in public service, rising through the ranks at the City of Charleston Fire Department, to being appointed Summerville Fire Chief where I proudly served for over a decade,” Waring said.

Richard Waring IV is a lifelong Summerville resident, business owner, and retired Fire Chief.

He officially filed to run for Summerville Town Council District 4 on Wednesday.

“Running for Summerville Town Council is an extension of my service to the town I love. As Town Councilman, I will use my decades of experience in local government to prioritize public safety and infrastructure, ensure we are fiscally responsible, preserve open space while expanding recreational opportunities for all ages, and build collaborative relationships with our federal, state and local partners in order to deliver for Summerville.”