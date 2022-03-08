DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Robby Robbins is the projected winner of the special primary election for South Carolina House District 97.

As of 9:00 p.m. on March 8, Robbins had 58% of the votes.

His competitor, Candace Jennings, had 41%.

Dorchester County GOP Chairman Steven Wright released a statement congratulating Robbins, reading in part:

“The Dorchester County GOP is positioned and prepared to marshal

all resources to ensure we keep this seat in Republican Control. South Carolina is on the move, and we must ensure District 97 sends a representative who stands for our conservative values.”

SC District 97 covers portions of Colleton and Dorchester Counties. It was previously held by republican Mandy Kimmons.