CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Rosa Kay has filed for South Carolina Senate District 42, a seat previously held by Senator Marlon Kimpson.

Senator Marlon Kimpson announced in March that would resign at the end of the legislative session to take a job on President Joe Biden’s Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations.

Rosa Kay launched her campaign as the “one and only Republican and Lady Candidate” for S.C. State Senate District 42 on Saturday.

Kay says first hand injustice at Charleston School of Law promoted her candidacy.

“If it is not love, it is hate. Resist hate for yourself, for others, for the future of our children, and for the sake of humanity,” her campaign website states.

The Senate special election scheduled for November 7.

Wendell Gilliard, JA Moore, and Deon Tedder have also declared campaigns for the open Senate seat.